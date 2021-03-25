2 Nebraska men die after their vehicles collide near York

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska men died after their vehicles collided just outside of York on Wednesday night.

The York County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 34 around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A westbound 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by 68-year-old Danny Foster of Gresham crossed the center line of the highway and crashed into a 1990 GMC Sierra driven by 73-year-old Melvin Preslicka of York.

Investigator Alex Hildebrand said both men died at the scene of the crash. Hildebrand said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash and neither driver was using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

