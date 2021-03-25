Cool temperatures and a few morning showers Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few showers or sprinkles will be possible through mid morning in the Lincoln area. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday afternoon with the high in the lower 50s. The good news is that it won’t be as breezy as Wednesday. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Some sunshine will be possible in central and western Nebraska. More clouds than sun in eastern Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures expected. (1011 Weather Team)

Partly cloudy skies for Thursday night with the low dropping into the mid 30s and southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. We may have some morning sunshine on Friday, however, another system will bring increasing clouds and the chance for scattered showers Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Showers continue Friday night and there is even a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Slight chance for a lingering shower early Saturday morning, otherwise, partly sunny with the high temperature around 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. It will be a bit breezy with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Sunday will be mainly sunny and warmer with the high in the mid 60s. West breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Monday will be windy and warm with highs in the lower 70s. Cooler on Tuesday with a small chance for a shower, highs around 60. Partly sunny on Wednesday with the afternoon high in the mid 50s.

Warmer temperatures are possible as we head towards Easter Weekend.

Showers Friday and Friday night. Mainly dry for the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

