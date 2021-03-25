Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moos shares fan capacity numbers for Husker sports
Nebraska Health Departments
PHS health district offering COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 and older
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro
This home near 52 and L is one of 15 Lincoln buildings on the neglected properties registry.
Ninety-five Lincoln homes have been classified as neglected in seven years, 15 remain

Latest News

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested...
‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80
Bill to allow port authorities in Nebraska wins 1st approval
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers are possible through most of Friday. Into Friday...
Friday Forecast: Ending the Week with a Rain Chance Repeat...
Lincoln mayor highlights services for older people