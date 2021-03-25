Demand for vaccines lower in some districts, allowing them to offer to anyone over 18

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are several counties in Nebraska vaccinating anyone over 18, and one of the latest to join that list is Public Health Solutions. Though the reason they said they’re able to move this quickly is a concern.

Kim Showalter, health director for Public Health Solutions said as soon as the district moved to vaccinate those under 65, the demand dropped and they couldn’t fill appointments.

“We weren’t overwhelmed with that age group,” Showalter said. “The last thing we want is to let vaccine sit in the freezer.”

This map lays out vaccine progress in Nebraska. (KOLN)

So now, they’re vaccinating anyone over 18 in Fillmore, Saline, Gage, Thayer, and Jefferson counties.

Their first 18 and up clinic is in Crete next Thursday and it’s already filled up.

One Crete resident waiting to get the vaccine is 19-year-old Santino Ortega, who works at the Crete Food Mart.

“I’m excited to get the vaccine because I know then you can go and do things other people who don’t have it can’t,” Ortega said. “So it’s a win-win.”

Ortega said he’s ready to go to baseball games and concerts. But the reason why he’s able to get his shot is that so many of his neighbors didn’t want it.

“We are really concerned that a lot of people have opted not to get the vaccine,” Showalter said.

“Especially as we get to younger and younger age groups the demand is just not as high.”

Some other districts are in this same boat. Two Rivers, West Central, Northeast Nebraska, Dakota County, and Southwest health districts are also vaccinating people over 18. North Central and Panhandle are at 30 and up and Loup Basin is at 40 and up.

Showalter said they’ve got several education campaigns running in the county, on social media and beyond.

She’s hoping those who have declined the vaccine will change their minds.

“We are going to keep going and just give it to anybody who wants it,” Showalter said.

Right now, appointments in the Public Health Solutions district will only be available to residents.

“We want to prioritize those who have been waiting patiently in our county first,” Showalter said.

They expect to vaccinate more than 5,000 people by the end of April.

To register for an appointment go to vaccinate.ne.gov.

