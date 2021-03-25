Friday Forecast: Ending the Week with a Rain Chance Repeat...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds and rain chances will hang around as we finish what has already been a wet and gray week across much of the state, but warmer and drier weather is in the forecast towards this weekend and into early next week.

Look for clearing skies as we head from Thursday evening and into the overnight hours and early Friday, but unfortunately it’s only a brief break as more cloud cover and chances for rain will headline the forecast for the day on Friday. Already be early Friday morning, we should see mostly cloudy skies return to the area with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies through the majority of Friday. There will be a small chance for some scattered light rain beginning Friday morning and lasting into the afternoon. As a warm front lifts north through parts of northern Kansas and into southern Nebraska, those chances for rain should increase as we head from Friday afternoon and into Friday evening. We’ll also begin to see a chance for some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms across south central and southeastern Nebraska as the warm front pushes north. Some of these storms could be strong to severe and could possibly produce some damaging winds, large hail, and even a brief tornado into Friday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of southern Nebraska under a marginal risk for severe weather for the day on Friday. The location of the warm front will determine the best chance of seeing isolated severe storms.

Temperatures on Friday will take a small step forward after only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s on Thursday. Look for highs for much of central and eastern Nebraska to jump back to the middle and upper 50s with some low 60s possible into far southeastern parts of the state. Cooler temperatures should be expected for western parts of the state, where highs will only manage the mid 40s to low 50s.

The weekend looks a little better as it should be dry for both Saturday and Sunday, though some lingering light rain will be possible into early Saturday morning. Temperatures should be pretty close to average, if not a degree or two above average, on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s for Lincoln. Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the mid 60s. Monday is the warmest day of the next week as temperatures are forecast to jump into the 70s across the state, though it will be windy with south winds gusting over 40 MPH. Another cold front will bring a small chance for moisture and cooler weather to the area for the middle part of the week next week. Towards the Easter weekend, it appears warmer weather will prevail with highs returning to the 60s and 70s.

