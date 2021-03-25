Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska will stand up for gun rights

(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and congressional Democrats were renewing calls to expand background checks on gun purchases and to ban certain types of weapons.

“In the wake of recent tragedies in Atlanta and Boulder, President Biden is attempting to build momentum for new gun control measures,” said Governor Ricketts.  “The President should work to address underlying issues in the community rather than limit our right to bear arms, which is protected in the U.S. Constitution.  Banning guns will not solve the underlying problems that have resulted in these tragedies.  Nebraska is a pro-Second Amendment state, and we will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to expand gun laws and impede our freedoms.”

RELATED: President Biden holds first news conference

In brief remarks responding to the a shooting at a Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people including a police officer, President Biden urged Congress to move quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines — an effort that would be even more difficult to achieve politically. According to a police affidavit, the Colorado shooter had purchased an assault rifle six days earlier.

“It should not be a partisan issue,” Biden said. “This is an American issue. It will save lives, American lives.”

