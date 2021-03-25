Lincoln mayor highlights services for older people

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Thursday press conference, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird commended Aging Partners for providing “lifesaving and life sustaining” services during the pandemic. She proclaimed March 25 as “Senior Services Appreciation Day,” and praised the recently passed federal American Rescue Plan which will provide additional resources to allow the City and Aging Partners to continue and strengthen services for older residents.

“As one of the groups most at risk for complications from COVID-19, our older residents have faced many challenges, including social isolation. Here in Lincoln, however, they have not had to face those challenges alone,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “This important agency and its community partners have responded to the needs of our aging population with care and compassion throughout the pandemic. By protecting our seniors from the virus and supporting their needs and their families, they embodied the ‘Lincoln way’ of caring for one another.”

In the first COVID-19 relief package, Lincoln received about $880,000 for Aging Partners. The Mayor said the American Rescue Plan will allow the agency to continue to provide real, tangible help for our seniors that include meals, chore services, and transportation, as well as social support for isolated seniors and families.

Aging Partners Executive Director Randy Jones said the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in challenges in both need and service delivery for the 109,000 Lancaster County residents over the age of 60.

“I’m very proud of our agency staff and volunteers for their hard work and creativity in meeting the increased needs of the population we serve,” Jones said. “The American Rescue Plan will allow us to continue to meet basic needs, prevent exploitation, keep seniors in their homes and communities, and more. In short, it will allow us to continue the great work done by our staff, volunteers, and community partners – work that is so important to so many in our community.”

Jones said that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Aging Partners has helped nearly 5,800 seniors; engaged about 60 volunteers; distributed nearly 7,000 produce packages, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies; conducted nearly 11,000 wellness checks; and delivered nearly 35,000 meals. Aging Partners also provided remote exercise programs, assisted with vaccination clinics, and started the NeighborLNK program that connects seniors with volunteers who perform help with errands and provide friendship. Jones said NeighborLNK is one new program that will live on well past the pandemic.

Jones said Aging Partners is now focusing on providing opportunities to improve health and regain muscle strength through the fitness center and online classes; offering social and recreational opportunities to reduce isolation and depression; and assisting seniors in accessing mental health services.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-7070.

More information on COVID-19 and the vaccination program is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-8006.

