Man found drunk in gas station bathroom arrested for having drugs and weapon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing drug and weapons charges after he was found drunk in a gas station bathroom.

On Wednesday just before 2 a.m., Lincoln Police were called to check on a person at the U-Stop at 2140 K Street in the Telegraph District that was unconscious and possibly drunk.

According to LPD, when officers arrived, they found the man laying down in the men’s bathroom, and when woken up it was apparent, he was under the influence of alcohol.

Due to the high intoxication level, officers determined that he needed to be placed at The Bridge as he was unable to care for himself.

As officers searched him, they located a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, and a 9.5-inch machete hanging around his neck but hidden under his clothes.

The man was identified as Dennis Nyagesuka who had previous convictions making it illegal for him to possess a deadly weapon.

Nyagesuka was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

