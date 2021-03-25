Advertisement

Nebraska comfort dogs in Boulder

The LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs at the Boulder Police Station Memorial for Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the shooting at King Soopers.
The LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs at the Boulder Police Station Memorial for Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the shooting at King Soopers.(LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog teams are in Boulder, Colorado to help the community begin to heal following the latest mass shooting.

On Monday, 10 people were killed including a police officer at King Soopers grocery store.

In less than 24 hours, LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs were invited and will be with Boulder community residents, first responders and employees who are trying to cope with this senseless tragedy.

Comfort dogs from Nebraska, including Eddie from Peace Lutheran in Grand Island and Moses from Christ Lutheran in Cairo, arrived in Boulder on Wednesday to help bring comfort and hope to all who are grieving.

The LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs are in Boulder this week sharing comfort and the love of Christ with the friends and family of...

Posted by Moses Comfort Dog on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Other Nebraska dogs in Boulder include Joanna and Priscilla, from Lincoln and Katie, from Fremont.

If you want to donate to LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs for their travel expense fund, you can donate HERE.

