Nebraska virus hospitalizations at lowest level since July

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to decline in Nebraska, and more than 19% of the state’s population has now been vaccinated against the virus.

The state said Thursday that 107 people were hospitalized with the virus, which is the lowest level since last July. That number has fallen steadily since peaking at 987 in November. Health officials said nearly 107,000 doses of the vaccines were administered in the state last week.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined over the past two weeks from 282.71 cases per day on March 9 to 246.43 cases per day on Tuesday.

