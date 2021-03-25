Advertisement

Sam Hoiberg to play for father at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sam Hoiberg, the son of Husker Head Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg, has decided to play basketball at Nebraska, he said in a Tweet.

Hoiberg, who attended Lincoln Pius X, tweeted the announcement on Thursday.

“Excited to announce I’ll be continuing my education and basketball career at the University of Nebraska. Thanks to everyone who has helped get me to this point. Can’t wait (to) live my dream of playing for my dad. #gbr” the tweet read.

Fred Hoiberg took over the Husker program in 2019 after previously coaching in the NBA and at Iowa State.

