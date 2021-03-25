Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding and Flood Safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska. Each day the 10/11 Weather Team is covering a topic to get you ready and prepared for the upcoming severe weather season. Thursday’s topic is flooding and flood safety - something many in Nebraska are no stranger to after the 2019 Heartland Floods.

This is the week that we encourage everyone to make sure their severe weather plans for the upcoming severe weather season and part of that plan should include plans for flooding. One of the most important things you can do is to find out if you live in a floodplain, which is an area that is prone to flooding along local creeks, streams, rivers, or lakes. If you do live in a floodplain, it is extra important to make sure you have a plan in place in case of flooding since you are at a higher risk than others may be.

It's important to not only have a severe weather plan, but a flood plan too, including where you should meet your family members or neighbors in case you have to evacuate your home.

Typically during severe weather seasons, the most serious kind of flood related hazards we see are flash floods due to heavy rains from intense thunderstorms during the spring and summer months. Flash flooding leads to a rapid rise in water levels with little to no advanced warning and is typically caused by heavy rains but can also be caused by dam or levee failures as well as ice jams.

Flash floods most often occur with intense rainfall from spring and summertime thunderstorms.

The Flash Flood Warnings issued by the National Weather Service offices will come with tags to indicate what kind of flash flood is occurring. For example, it may be a “radar indicated” flash flood where the radar is estimating heavy rains over a short period of time or it could be an “observed” flash flood where law enforcement or storm spotters have reported urban flash flooding within a city or municipality. It is important to take these warnings seriously as they can be as life threatening as a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning.

Flooding hazard types include Flash Flood Warnings, Flood Warnings, Flood Watches, and Flood Advisories.

If you are caught in a flood - whether it’s a flash flood during intense heavy rains during a thunderstorm or if it’s in a situation like 2019 when many dams and levees failed - the most important thing you can do is to stay informed! Local television or radio stations, the 10/11 NOW Weather app, and a NOAA Weather Radios are all excellent tools to use not only during severe weather but also during flooding situations. Never venture out into flood waters during a flood - not only could you be swept away due to fast moving waters, but debris in the flood waters could lead to injuries and there could also be pollutants in the flood water that are harmful. If you’re in your home, never evacuate to the attic is you could become trapped if flood waters continue to rise. If you are told to evacuate, please do so immediately! You are not only putting your life potentially at risk, but you could also be putting EMS and first responder’s lives at risk if they are called in to rescue you!

Make sure to download the 10/11 NOW Weather App to help keep you safe during flooding.

The phrase you’ll often hear us use during severe weather situations and when flash flooding or flooding is occurring is “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. We use this phrase because too many times people will come across a flooded roadway and just drive across it. Now 9 times out of 10, you may cross the flooded roadway just fine, but there are more times than we’d like to see that fast moving waters have washed that road away and as people try and drive across it, they are washed away. This is where the majority of flood related deaths occur.

A majority of flood related fatalities occur because of people trying to drive across flooded roadways.

It only takes 6″ of fast moving water to knock over and carry away most adults - and likely less than that for children. A foot of fast moving water can carry away most small vehicles and 18″ to 24″ of fast moving water can carry away most any vehicle. Water is extremely powerful and should not be messed around with, especially in a flash flood.

It doesn't take that much fast moving water to carry away most adults or small vehicles, which is why we say to never drive or walk across flooded roadways.

The reason that flooding and flash flooding gets a whole day dedicated to it during severe weather awareness week is because in terms of severe weather, it kills more people on average than any other kind of severe weather. The 10 year average of people killed due to flooding according to NOAA is around 100 people. That’s more than tornadoes, severe wind, lightning, and well above hurricanes. Again, the majority of these deaths occur when people try to drive across flooded roadways and their vehicles get swept away due to fast moving waters or because the road they are trying to drive on has been washed away.

The reason a whole day during Severe Weather Awareness Week is dedicated to flooding is because that, on average, it kills more people every year than any other type of severe weather.

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Friday with the topic of Severe Weather Preparedness and Severe Weather Sources.

