Majority of 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Omaha daycare confirmed as U.K. variant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Friday said 100 postive cases of COVID-19 — most of them the UK variant — have been traced to a northwest Omaha daycare; and that a second outbreak tied to “an event” is under investigation.

DCHD said that more than half the Rosewood Academy Childcare and Preschool staff and “attendees” had been affected by the B.1.1.7 variant outbreak, and that contact tracing investigations confirmed the outbreak had originated at the daycare.

“It is crucial that childcare providers get vaccinated,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “Childcare providers are eligible for the vaccine and can easily make an appointment on the DCHD website.”

The health department said the outbreak is of particular concern because the UK variant is more easily spread and because children seem to be more susceptible to contracting it, noting that several cases of the variant have been confirmed in Douglas County.

“We really need to stress the importance of childcare workers getting vaccinated. This is not the time to let down your guard,” DCHD spokesman Phill Rooney said.

He said the number of positive cases in the community is similar to the levels the area saw last summer, which he says underscores the importance of focusing on prevention.

“We really need to get those people in those positions that are so vitally important marking them vaccinated. The British variant definitely is here, and it’s making its presence known,” he said.

DCHD reminds everyone — particularly those working with children — to keep up with the basics in COVID-19 prevention: wash hands, wear masks “whenever you are around unfamiliar people and in this case at childcare facilities.” The health department also stressed that “quarantine and isolation procedures need to be followed.”

“Just keep your mask up; wash your hands. And if you’re sick, stay home — and get the vaccine is at the first opportunity,” Rooney said.

One of three Rosewood Academy locations in Omaha, the location near 158th and Fort streets was indicated as “temporarily closed” on Google Maps on Friday afternoon.

Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology for Douglas County, said Friday that Rosewood Academy could open as soon as Monday, if they want, having completed their required 10-day quarantine period.

Rooney said it’s not yet known exactly how the UK variant arrived in Douglas County, but that travel is often how that happens.

“There’s a saying we have with the health department: that the next outbreak or next pandemic is only a plane ride away,” he said. “People do move all around the globe, all across the country, and that’s great — but there are some things that we have to be aware of.”

Clarification: A previous version of this story indicated all cases tied to Rosewood Academy had been confirmed as the U.K. variant, when some of the cases cannot be confirmed as such, according to a DCHD spokesman.

