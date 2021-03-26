City firms up Pershing redevelopment plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In June of last year, Lincoln got its first look at the long-awaited redevelopment of the Pershing Center.

This spring, it’ll head to the planning commission and then the city council. With an estimated price tag of about $54 million, the plan is slowly coming together and moving forward.

In the past nine months the Urban Development Department shared its work on a few amendments to the original plan. Which included addressing parking concerns, mapping out the sizing of certain proposed aspects, as well as making sure the design was consistent with other buildings in that area.

“Early on we did a design on-site with the developer, their architect, and the library,” said Hallie Salem, a Redevelopment Manager for Urban Development. “To take a look at the site in person and really talk about the priorities.”

The total project is expected to be about 300,000 square feet of private and public improvements. Which includes things like a child-care facility, a coffee shop and a wellness center.

Salem said one of the biggest focuses is also bringing up to five floors of affordable housing to the area.

“About 100 units of that price point that what they would generally say would be 80% of the area median income,” Salem said. “There might be some in that 80 to 100 just to get a diverse mix in the unit.”

The Library Board issued a request in February of this year, for architects to start looking at designs and costs. Bringing the central library to the Pershing area would take about $40 million.

“There has been a lot of public discussion about the library being at this location,” Salem said. “It doesn’t mean it’s a done deal because voters have to decide whether or not there’s going to be a bond issue for it.”

Those most recent amendments first will have to go through the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

“We hope people let us know what it is that they like, dislike about the project,” Salem said. “It’s a public process.”

If those amendments are approved the redevelopment project in its entirety will head to the city council later this spring.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.