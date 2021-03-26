Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday Fast Facts from the Convention and Visitors Bureau:

National Antique Tractor Puller Association Qualifier B Nationals

This year the antiques have grown from one day to three days of all-day action including the Nationals competition on Saturday. If you’re into seeing what some of the best models of tractors over the years can do in terms of pulling more than their weight, this is the event for you.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Sake 2 Me (Sushi with Sake Tasting)

Sharpen your culinary skills in a cooking class at Art & Soul! Their warm and inviting kitchen is the perfect place to take you on a culinary adventure! All their cooking classes are hands-on so participants receive experience they can take home with them (along with all the recipes, of course!)

Friday 5 p.m.; $95

More info: HERE

Easter Eggstravaganza 2021

Invite your friends and family to join you at this egg-citing event for the whole family! There will be egg hunts, inflatables, face painting, temporary tattoos and more!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Makit Takit Lincoln’s Craft Studio Family Flower Presents Garden Embroidery Class

This class is great for beginners and experienced stitchers! You will receive a family flower garden embroidery kit, which will have everything you need to design and complete an embroidery piece as unique as your family. You will learn up to eight essential stitches and templates to create a piece that carries meaning and will be treasured for years to come.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $40

More info: HERE

Lincoln Stars vs. Omaha Lancers

Let’s. Go. Stars. Come watch the Stars and Omaha Lancers battle it out on the ice. It’s Alumni Night/Billet Appreciation Night. There will be several appearances from Stars alumni, including an induction into the Stars Hall of Fame. They will also be celebrating Billet Appreciation Night to honor those who host the players all year long.

Saturday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.