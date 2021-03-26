Increasing clouds with showers and even thunderstorms possible Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds will be on the increase Friday with the chance for a few showers by mid day. The better chance for showers and even a few t’storms will be possible late this afternoon and evening. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid 50s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph and a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Becoming cloudy Friday with high temperatures right around the seasonal average. (1011 Weather Team)

Showers and a few thunderstorms this evening and then becoming more scattered after midnight. Lows tonight in the lower 40s.

Best chance for rain will be late this afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather Team)

Most areas expecting less than a half an inch of rain Friday and Friday night. (1011 Weather Team)

Slight chance for an early Saturday morning shower, otherwise, becoming mostly sunny with the high in the upper 50s and a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a lighter westerly breeze. Highs in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be windy and warm with the high in the lower 70s. South wind could gust up to 40 mph at times. Tuesday will be cooler and breezy with highs cooling to the lower 50s and there will be a slight chance of a shower. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the high in the lower 50s. Dry for Thursday and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

At this time, Easter Weekend is looking dry and warm.

Drier conditions expected next week with warm temperatures possible for Easter Weekend (1011 Weather Team)

