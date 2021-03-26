Advertisement

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

Eric Kluthe
Eric Kluthe(Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). 

The Nebraska Department of Corrections said Eric Kluthe did not return to his place of employment after a scheduled lunch break on Thursday.

Kluthe’s sentence started March 25, 2020. He was sentenced three years on charges out of Platte County that include strangulation and third degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of June 23, 2021.

Kluthe is a 37-year old white man, 6′ 4″, 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
2 Nebraska men die after their vehicles collide near York
Nebraska approved for a third round of Pandemic EBT funds
Nebraska approved for a third round of Pandemic EBT funds
Sam Hoiberg to play for father at Nebraska
Dennis Nyagesuka
Man found drunk in gas station bathroom arrested for having drugs and weapon
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro

Latest News

Former teacher sentenced for child pornography
Former Grand Island teacher sentenced in federal court
LPD: Apartment garage burglaries on the rise in southeast Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department responds to teen on roof
Lincoln Police catch burglary in progress, climb building to arrest teen on other charges
Social Security recipients still waiting on latest stimulus check