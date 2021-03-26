Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L).

The Nebraska Department of Corrections said Eric Kluthe did not return to his place of employment after a scheduled lunch break on Thursday.

Kluthe’s sentence started March 25, 2020. He was sentenced three years on charges out of Platte County that include strangulation and third degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of June 23, 2021.

Kluthe is a 37-year old white man, 6′ 4″, 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

