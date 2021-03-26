LPD: Apartment garage burglaries on the rise in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Twenty-four burglaries have been reported at apartment garages in southeast Lincoln so far this year, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Compared to previous years, 30 cases were reported in 2020, more than doubling the 11 in 2019. Twelve similar garage burglaries were reported to police in 2018.

LPD said the total loss in reported burglaries was $20,000 in 2020.

Officers stationed in southeast Lincoln have implemented a project to combat the rise, police said.

Renters have been recommended to close and lock their garage doors and remove valuables from inside.

