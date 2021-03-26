Nebraska softball hosting first game in 23 months

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Home sweet home is like music to Nebraska softball’s ears. They take the field Friday night at Bowlin Stadium for their home opener. However, the Huskers haven’t played there since April 2019.

Veteran players like Tristen Edwards and Olivia Ferrell know how special it is to play in front of a Husker crowd, but this year’s team includes eight freshman and a couple sophomores who have never played at Bowlin.

“Well 23 months feels like forever and about half of our team hasn’t played a game here, so it’s very exciting,” said Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. “It’s really exciting to think that fans can come and watch. I know it’s been a long time for them as well.”

“We just can not wait,” said Senior Pitcher Olivia Ferrell. “We’re just trying to take some deep breaths, staying within ourselves, and we’re going to kick some butt this weekend.”

The Huskers never made it to a home game last year before the pandemic shut the sports world down. They host Penn State for a series starting Friday. The Big Red is 6-6 so far on the season.

