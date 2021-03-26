Nebraska wins its first home baseball game in over a year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Cade Povich struck out 10 batters to help Nebraska win its first home baseball game in over a year. The left-handed pitcher was dominant, while Jaxon Hallmark sparked the Huskers offensively in the 6-1 victory. Hallmark hit a solo home run in the 1st inning to set the tone against Minnesota.

Nebraska welcomed 1,647 fans back to Haymarket Park on a breezy afternoon in Lincoln. The game was played just over 48 hours after the Big Ten announced fans would be permitted for spring athletic events.

The Huskers pulled away from the Golden Gophers with a 3-run 6th inning. Braxton Bragg closed out the game for Nebraska, whose record improved to 8-4.

