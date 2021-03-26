Advertisement

Nebraska wins its first home baseball game in over a year

Cade Povich struck out 10 batters to help Nebraska win its first home baseball game in over a...
Cade Povich struck out 10 batters to help Nebraska win its first home baseball game in over a year.(Dan Corey)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Cade Povich struck out 10 batters to help Nebraska win its first home baseball game in over a year. The left-handed pitcher was dominant, while Jaxon Hallmark sparked the Huskers offensively in the 6-1 victory. Hallmark hit a solo home run in the 1st inning to set the tone against Minnesota.

Nebraska welcomed 1,647 fans back to Haymarket Park on a breezy afternoon in Lincoln. The game was played just over 48 hours after the Big Ten announced fans would be permitted for spring athletic events.

The Huskers pulled away from the Golden Gophers with a 3-run 6th inning. Braxton Bragg closed out the game for Nebraska, whose record improved to 8-4.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
2 Nebraska men die after their vehicles collide near York
Nebraska approved for a third round of Pandemic EBT funds
Nebraska approved for a third round of Pandemic EBT funds
Sam Hoiberg to play for father at Nebraska
Dennis Nyagesuka
Man found drunk in gas station bathroom arrested for having drugs and weapon
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro

Latest News

An advisory of possible moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska from...
Potential air quality impacts from prescribed burning in Kansas, Oklahoma
LLCHD: Vaccinations begin for individuals aged 59 years or older
Friday Night 'Storms Possible...
‘Storm Chances Friday Night...Followed By A Pretty Nice Weekend...
City firms up Pershing redevelopment plan