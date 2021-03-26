Portion of A Street to Close March 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, A Street between South 84th and South 98th streets will be closed to complete a Lincoln on the Move street investment growth project.

The MoPac Trail at South 94th Street will also be closed. Access on A Street between South 84th and Smoky Hill Road will remain open to local traffic. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes, including using “O” Street from South 84th to South 120th streets. This work is scheduled to be completed by July.

This growth project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow by constructing one lane in each direction with a raised center median and roundabouts at the intersections of South 89th and South 93rd streets. ADA-accessible sidewalks, lighting and utility construction will also be completed as part of this project.

Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information about this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: East A), or contact Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on Lincoln on the Move projects, visit streets.lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (search: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.