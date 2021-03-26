Social Security recipients still waiting on latest stimulus check

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While millions of Americans have already received their most recent stimulus payments.

At last check, the IRS stated it sent out about 127 million payments.

Millions of Social Security recipients haven’t received their money and still don’t even know when it’s coming.

The wait had to do with the Social Security Administration.

Lawmakers in Washington wrote a letter to the agency Wednesday stating that 30 million Social Security recipients are still waiting for the checks because it hasn’t released payment files needed to issue them.

The letter was sent by members of the Ways and Means Committee, giving the agency 24 hours to act.

Thursday, the SSA said they have now released the payment information to the IRS, but still there’s no clear answer on when payments are coming.

The waiting has been frustrating for Nebraskans like Carol Zanetti.

“They have betrayed us in not just coming out and saying there’s a problem,” Zanetti said. “We’re working on it, we’re doing the best we can, you’re not alone. That would have been enough for me.”

Carol reached out to 10/11 NOW with concerns that she had not yet received her much-needed stimulus payment.

She says whenever she would look up the status on the IRS tracking tool, it gave her no answers.

“No one would listen to us, we would get transferred at the IRS, at the Social Security, and Direct Express,” Zanetti said. “To either supervisor that hung up on us or the same answers. I don’t have any information, I don’t know when you’re money is going to be available, just sit back and wait.”

Zanetti says she reached out with her concerns, less about her and more about other Nebraskans.

Currently, one in six Nebraskans is on some form of Social Security.

“How many people 20 to 30 years older than me who are not mobile like I am, who are much more disabled and much more in need than I am,” Zanetti said. “Yes I am in need, but I’m not that in need, nobody is speaking for them.”

Zanetti said she received the first two stimulus payments on time. In the same way, she gets her monthly Social Security, through a direct deposit system.

She was budgeting with the notion that this one would arrive in about the same time window as the first, but now she’s struggling.

“I wasn’t counting on it any one day,” Zanetti said. “I thought oh well you know this is coming so I can pay a little more to this credit card, pay this bill that I was going to put off. Leaving me with thirty-nine cents, for three weeks now.”

