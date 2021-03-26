‘Storm Chances Friday Night...Followed By A Pretty Nice Weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms...a few potentially severe...will be included in our Friday evening and Friday night forecasts before drier weather builds in for your weekend...

An area of low pressure passing through the Central Plains will continue to bring shower-and-thunderstorm chances to 10-11 Country as we head into Friday evening. A warm front lifting across northern Kansas and into southern Nebraska may initiate some strong-to-severe thunderstorms Friday night...but widespread severe weather is not anticipated. A few ‘storms may produce marginally severe hail and wind gusts to 60 mph...with a very small chance for a brief tornado near that frontal boundary if instability is maximized. As this system pushes east there may be a few leftover showers early Saturday morning...followed by decreasing cloudiness and a brisk northwest breeze. After a seasonably cool start...Sunday looks much nicer with mostly sunny skies...lighter southwest winds...and highs well into the 60s.

Heading into next week...Monday looks breezy and even warmer with highs in the 70s likely for the local area...with some folks in western Nebraska trying to make a run at 80°. A cold front will slice across the region late Monday and into Tuesday...bringing with it a small chance for showers-and-thunderstorms as well as a noticeable drop in temperatures for Tuesday-Wednesday with highs in the low 50s by then.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms...a few ‘storms may be strong-to-severe. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds northeasterly at 8 to 18 mph.

SATURDAY: A few isolated morning showers possible...then becoming partly-to-mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and seasonably cool. Breezy early in the evening. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Northwest winds becoming 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph...gusts to 20 mph possible.

