Advertisement

Lincoln Police catch burglary in progress, climb building to arrest teen on other charges

Lincoln Police Department responds to teen on roof
Lincoln Police Department responds to teen on roof(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teenager has been lodged at the Youth Services Center in Lincoln after getting caught on top of a business Friday morning.

Security cameras at Cooper and Co. showed the 16-year-old climbing the building near Winthrop Road and South Streets around 5:20 a.m.

Responding officers climbed to the roof to get to the teen who was taken into custody without incident, according to LPD. Police believe he was attempting a burglary.

When officers searched his backpack, they located marijuana pipes, 0.4 grams of cocaine, vaping devices, paraphernalia, firecrackers, and multiple electronic devices.

Officers also learned that the teen had a juvenile arrest warrant for being in possession of a stolen 2008 Dodge Charger on March 13. The vehicle was stolen from the area of 15th and Sumner Streets on March 11 and was valued at $6,000.

The juvenile was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, felony Theft by Receiving, and a juvenile warrant. He was lodged at the Youth Attention Center. There are currently no charges regarding the Cooper and Co. incident.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
2 Nebraska men die after their vehicles collide near York
Nebraska approved for a third round of Pandemic EBT funds
Nebraska approved for a third round of Pandemic EBT funds
Sam Hoiberg to play for father at Nebraska
Dennis Nyagesuka
Man found drunk in gas station bathroom arrested for having drugs and weapon
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro

Latest News

Former teacher sentenced for child pornography
Former Grand Island teacher sentenced in federal court
LPD: Apartment garage burglaries on the rise in southeast Lincoln
Social Security recipients still waiting on latest stimulus check
Wildlife Safari Park opens Saturday
Wildlife Safari Park Opens Saturday for the 2021 Season