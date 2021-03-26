Lincoln Police catch burglary in progress, climb building to arrest teen on other charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teenager has been lodged at the Youth Services Center in Lincoln after getting caught on top of a business Friday morning.

Security cameras at Cooper and Co. showed the 16-year-old climbing the building near Winthrop Road and South Streets around 5:20 a.m.

Responding officers climbed to the roof to get to the teen who was taken into custody without incident, according to LPD. Police believe he was attempting a burglary.

When officers searched his backpack, they located marijuana pipes, 0.4 grams of cocaine, vaping devices, paraphernalia, firecrackers, and multiple electronic devices.

Officers also learned that the teen had a juvenile arrest warrant for being in possession of a stolen 2008 Dodge Charger on March 13. The vehicle was stolen from the area of 15th and Sumner Streets on March 11 and was valued at $6,000.

The juvenile was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, felony Theft by Receiving, and a juvenile warrant. He was lodged at the Youth Attention Center. There are currently no charges regarding the Cooper and Co. incident.

