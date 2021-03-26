Top Nebraska basketball recruit headed to Gonzaga

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hunter Sallis, the highest-rated basketball player in Nebraska history, is headed to Gonzaga.

The 5-star prospect announced his highly-anticipated college choice on Friday, his 18th birthday. Sallis is a guard from Millard North, who led the Mustangs to the Class A Championship earlier this month.

Rivals.com rates Sallis as the nation’s 7th best player in the 2021 recruiting class. He was courted by several college basketball blue bloods, including North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, and Kentucky. Sallis said he also strongly considered attending Creighton.

