Top Nebraska basketball recruit headed to Gonzaga

Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play...
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play basketball with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.(Rex Smith / WOWT)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hunter Sallis, the highest-rated basketball player in Nebraska history, is headed to Gonzaga.

The 5-star prospect announced his highly-anticipated college choice on Friday, his 18th birthday. Sallis is a guard from Millard North, who led the Mustangs to the Class A Championship earlier this month.

Rivals.com rates Sallis as the nation’s 7th best player in the 2021 recruiting class. He was courted by several college basketball blue bloods, including North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, and Kentucky. Sallis said he also strongly considered attending Creighton.

