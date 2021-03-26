Wildlife Safari Park Opens Saturday for the 2021 Season

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska, will open for the season on Saturday, March 27.

According to a press release, all areas of the Wildlife Safari Park are open to the public except the Hands-On Corral.

“After a record-breaking year in 2020, all of us are excited to welcome visitors back to the Wildlife Safari Park,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. “We are honored to be a safe respite for families to enjoy nature and the outdoors.”

It is strongly recommended that guests wear face masks while enjoying the Wildlife Safari Park and masks are required inside the Visitor Center and public restrooms. Pawprints are noted in high-traffic areas to assist with 6-foot social distancing, while directional signage and barriers also mark guidance. Hand sanitizers are available.

The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $8. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $6, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $7. Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Wildlife Safari Park Memberships are available for $60 or as an add-on to your Omaha Zoo membership for $50. A Safari Park Membership is good for one year from date of purchase.

The Wildlife Safari Park is open April through October with daily hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wildlife Safari Park is committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, animals, and employees, and will make changes as needed based on actual operating conditions and guidance from public health experts and elected officials

