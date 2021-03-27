Doane doctors partner with Lincoln CBD business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) CBD Remedies has been open in Lincoln for a few years. They’ve been working with Doane University doctors, Dr. Andrea Holmes and Dr. Amanda McKinney, for the past month.

The Doctors said there is a deficit of knowledge on the top for most people. One of the main questions they get is can CBD make you high?

The answer, No. It does come from hemp plants which is the cousin to marijuana, but doesn’t have the ability to create the high feeling.

“To go out online and sift through all the information that’s out there,” said Dr. McKinney. “Might be accurate might not be. It’s very difficult, so this gives people an opportunity to to just ask the questions to the experts directly.”

“We were very excited when the opportunity arose to partner with Dr. McKinney and Dr. Holmes,” said Adam Brewer, CBD Remedies owner. “CBD has definitely gone mainstream now and it is highly unregulated and there’s even more products than ever on the market right now.”

CBD comes in many forms such as topicals, lotions, balms, gummies, teas, drinks, pet products and smoke able products.

The duo are launching a program where they are offering free in-house consultations on April 1. Online consultations are also available.

