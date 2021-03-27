Federal Retail Pharmacy Program able to vaccinate 18 and older
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a number of Nebraska’s pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, starting Monday, March 29 these entities will be able to vaccinate residents 18 and older. These sites are all accessible to the public and still vaccinating individuals in the current priority phase, 2A to include 65 and older, along with frontline essential workers in healthcare, EMS, first responders, teachers K-12, grocery workers, public transit workers, law enforcement, childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, and corrections officers/staff.
Doses available at pharmacy locations are in addition to the state’s weekly allocation of first and second doses being administered by Nebraska’s 19 local health departments. Some parts of the state are already vaccinating younger ages and can decrease the age to ensure that schedules remain full. State Directed Health Measure (DHM) changes that will go into effect Monday, March 29 at 12:00 a.m. consist of the following changes to the Federal Retail Pharmacy program requirements:
- Removing the targeted age groups and critical infrastructure worker criteria, Retail Pharmacy Program partners criteria will be adjusted to allow them to vaccinate anyone 18 and older
- Removing the requirement for Retail Pharmacy Program partners to coordinating scheduling with their respective local health departments and use the state designated COVID-19 vaccine registration and scheduling system.
While more pharmacies could become eligible in the future, the full list of pharmacies is as follows:
- 113 South 4th St., Albion NE 68620 – Wells Drug
- 2409 Box Butte Ave., Alliance NE 69301 – Alliance Community Pharmacy
- 1401 Silver St., Ashland NE 68003 – Ashland Pharmacy Inc.
- 501 Court St., Beatrice NE 68310 – Clabaugh Pharmacy
- 1882 Holly St., Blair NE 68008 – Walmart
- 510 Linden St., Chadron NE 69337 – Walmart
- 818 E 23RD St., Columbus NE 68601 – Walmart
- 1800 E 29TH St., Crete NE 68333 – Walmart
- 1003 S Main St. Ste 2, Emerson NE 68733 – Emerson Apothecary
- 2831 Highway 15, Fairbury NE 68352 – Walmart
- 3010 E 23RD St., Fremont NE 68025 – Walmart
- 1014 G St., Geneva NE 68361 – Weaver Pharmacy
- 1021 W 14TH, Hastings NE 68901 – Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy
- 3803 Osborn Dr., W Hastings NE 68901 – Walmart
- 2706 2ND Ave. Ste A, Kearney NE 68847 – Medicap Pharmacy #8342
- 5411 2ND Ave., Kearney NE 68847 – Walmart
- 133 S 7TH St., Loup City NE 68853 – Loup City RX Shoppe
- 200 Frontier St., Lexington NE 68850 – Walmart
- 1902 W B St., McCook NE 69001 – Walmart
- 2101 S 11TH St., Nebraska City NE 68410 – Walmart
- 2400 W Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk NE 68701 – Walmart
- 1401 S Dewey St., North Platte NE 69101 – Walmart
- 201 Pony Express Lane, Ogallala NE 69153 – Walmart
- 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118 – Medicine Man Pharmacy
- 710 West Center Road, Omaha NE 68106 – Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC
- 825 North 90th St., Omaha NE 68114 – ViaRx
- 317 East Douglas St., O’Neill NE 68763 – O’Neill Family Pharmacy
- 3322 Ave. I, Scottsbluff NE 69361 – Walmart
- 1601 Cornhusker Dr., South Sioux City NE 68776 – Walmart
- 803 Providence Road Ste 101, Wayne NE 68787 – Providence Medical Center
- 1024 Ave. E Ste 100, Pender NE 68791 – Wisner Apothecary
- 101 E David Dr., York NE 68467 – Walmart
Recently Added Pharmacies
- 2510 Bellevue Md. Ctr. Dr. Ste 100, Bellevue NE 68123 – The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy
- 422 5TH St., David City NE 68632 – David City Discount Pharmacy
- 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island NE 68803 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy
- 500 N Hastings Ave., Hastings NE 68901 – Keith’s Drive In Drug
- 1221 N Cotner Blvd. Ste 1, Lincoln NE 68505 (Relycare Pharmacy)
- 5010 O St., Lincoln NE 68510 (Hy-Vee Pharmacy)
- 5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE – Hy-Vee Pharmacy
- 1000 South 178th St., Omaha NE 68118 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy
- 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy
- 4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198 – Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center
- 2915 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68105 – Kohll’s Rx
- 1429 M St., Ord NE 68862 – Anderson Pharmacy
- 11650 S. 73RD St., Papillion NE 68046 – Hy-Vee Pharmacy
- 412 S 13th St. Ste. A, Tekamah NE 68061 – Tekamah Drug Company
Opening up the age range for this program allows Nebraskans to visit a pharmacy anywhere regardless of jurisdiction and speeds up vaccination efforts across the state. For example, if a resident in one district wants to schedule an appointment for vaccination in another county that has availability, they can. Those interested in being vaccinated should check with surrounding pharmacies for scheduling ability as allocations and availability may differ based on demand.
Walmart, Kohll’s and Hy-Vee are among pharmacies in Nebraska that currently have public scheduling portals. Individuals can also register on the state site, at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov. Registration for a COVID-19 vaccine allows individuals to receive updates, scheduling information and follow-up reminders about vaccination, as supplies are made available in their area. Pharmacies are to coordinate with their local health department to help ensure doses are distributed appropriately to currently eligible populations, as supplies are available.
DHHS continues to share COVID-19 and vaccine information via its Coronavirus website, as well as Facebook and Twitter. The DHHS COVID-19 information line is available to help answer questions on COVID-19 or vaccination. Available by calling (531) 249-1873 or (833) 998-2275, the line is staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Relay calls for deaf and hard of hearing and Language Line access is available.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.