Husker fans in the stands

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker Nation got its first glimpse at cheering on the Big Red after more than a year of watching from the outside on Friday. Rain or shine, people showed up at Haymarket Park for Nebraska baseball and softball home openers.

The beeping of tickets and roar of the crowd

A small sea of red made its way into Haymarket Park to watch Will Bolt’s squad. For many, this game was a long time coming.

Rules for spectators included mask wearing and social distancing. There was also a concessions and merchandise tent over at Bowlin Stadium.

“We’ve been waiting almost two years to get back out here,” said Rene Scheer, Husker fan.

One pair made a 75-mile trek to watch Nebraska softball’s first home game in 23 months.

“It’s about time definitely,” said Dave Summers. “It’s been way to long.”

Plus a group of softball fans from Waverly were eager to get out of the house and watch the sport they love.

Nebraska baseball and softball are playing double headers on Saturday with rubber matches on Sunday. Tickets are available for this weekends series for both sports. Local health guidelines are allowing for 2,700 fans in for baseball and 675 for softball.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.