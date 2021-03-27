Husker middles set tone in sweep of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KOLN)- The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team handed Michigan just its second sweep of the season with a dominant 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 victory over the Wolverines on Friday night at Cliff Keen Arena.

The Huskers (14-2) hit .362 and held Michigan to a season low .074 hitting percentage. Nebraska swept its 11th match of the season, and seven of the 11 have come on the road.

Kayla Caffey had a season-high 10 kills on .769 hitting with four blocks. Lauren Stivrins tallied 10 kills on .714 hitting with seven blocks. The middle blocking duo combined for 20 kills on .741 hitting without an error to go with 11 blocks.

Jazz Sweet posted nine kills with four blocks, and she hit .533. Madi Kubik had six kills, four blocks and nine digs and served three aces. Lexi Sun chipped in six kills, seven digs, two blocks and two aces.

Nicklin Hames had 31 assists and three digs as their Huskers hit for their second-best efficiency of the season (.362). Kenzie Knuckles had a match-high 16 digs with four set assists and two aces.

Nebraska had big advantages in blocks (11-5), kills (43-25), assists (37-24) and aces (7-3). Nebraska sided out at 75.5 percent to just 47.9 percent for the Wolverines.

Jess Mruzik had 12 kills to lead Michigan (4-7).

