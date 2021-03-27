Advertisement

Ruling denying adoption by same-sex Nebraska couple reversed

(WCAX)
By MARGERY A. BECK
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has reversed a ruling by a Dixon County judge who denied a same-sex couple’s petition to adopt a child.

The reversal comes in the case of two married women who sought last year to adopt a 3-year-old child.

Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe denied the petition, saying he had no jurisdiction to grant the request to the women, who were listed in their petition as “wife and wife,” because a law dictionary defined “wife” as “a woman who has a lawful living husband.’”

The Nebraska high court ruled Friday that state law makes clear that “any adult person or persons” can adopt.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program able to vaccinate 18 and older
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play...
Top Nebraska basketball recruit headed to Gonzaga

