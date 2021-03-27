Saturday Forecast: Seasonal temperatures with blustery weather to start the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure spinning across parts of Kansas lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state on Friday evening with the first severe storms of 2021 occurring across parts of south central Nebraska. The stronger storms did drop some 1″ hail across parts of the area, but as we head into the day on Saturday, we won’t expect to see anymore severe storms. We could however continue to see some scattered showers overnight and into early Saturday morning across the eastern parts of the state. For the most part, any moisture we see should stay fairly light and be fairly scattered across the area.

Clouds early on Saturday should give way to partly sunny and breezy conditions by the afternoon. (KOLN)

Look for mostly cloudy skies as we start the day on Saturday with a few scattered light rain showers possible. Into the afternoon, clouds should dissipate and give way to at least partly sunny skies across most of the coverage area. By Saturday night, we should expect to see clear to mostly clear conditions as we finish the day. Northwest winds will be a bit blustery into Saturday afternoon, with winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Temperatures should be fairly seasonal as we start the weekend. Look for highs in the 50s to near 60° across the state, pretty close to where we were on your Friday.

Seasonal temperatures in the 50s to near 60° are expected on Saturday. (KOLN)

Warmer weather with more sunshine is expected for Sunday as it should be the pick day of the weekend. With winds turning more to the south and southwest, temperatures should jump into the mid to upper 60s with sunny to mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

Warmer weather with plenty of sunshine is expected for Sunday. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s to finish the weekend. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be even warmer on Monday as a ridge of high pressure moves overhead the area. Temperatures should reach the 70s to near 80° to start the new work week, but it will be quite windy with south winds gusting at over 40 MPH by Monday afternoon. A strong cold front is then forecast to drop through the area into the day on Tuesday, which will bring with it a pretty significant cool down. It’s only a brief cool down though, as temperatures will begin to rebound and trend back into the 60s and 70s by the Easter weekend. As far as rain chances are concerned, it looks mainly dry over the next seven days. As mentioned above, there could be some light lingering showers on Saturday morning, as well as perhaps a scattered shower or two Saturday evening. Past that, we’ll keep a small chance for moisture in the forecast as the front drops into the area on Tuesday.

Temperatures will trend upwards this weekend into early next week with highs reaching the mid 70s by Monday. Look for cooler conditions behind a strong cold front for Tuesday and Wednesday before another warm up heads our way towards the Easter weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.