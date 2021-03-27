Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, warmer weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It should be a pretty pleasant finish to the weekend as sunshine and warmer weather will headline the forecast for Sunday with the weather turns even warmer on Monday with very windy conditions expected as we start the new work week.

After seeing a mix of sun and clouds through a good portion of Saturday, skies should clear out as we head towards Saturday night and that in turn should give way to mainly sunny skies on Sunday. We could see some high clouds drift through the area at times, but for the most part it will be mainly sunny day for most of the coverage area.

After a pretty blustery day on Saturday with northwest winds gusting to 30 MPH or more, we should see less wind on Sunday as winds turn to the turn more to the west and southwest. For most of the day, west winds at around 5 to 15 MPH are expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, but towards Sunday evening and Sunday night, winds will begin to increase ahead of our next system moving in from the north and west. Into the day on Monday we’ll see very windy conditions ahead of an advancing cold front. South and southwest winds will likely increase to 20 to 30 MPH with winds gusting up to 40 MPH or more during the day on Monday before swinging back to the north by late Monday night.

Temperatures should take a step forward on Sunday thanks to more westerly, downsloping winds across the state. Look for highs on Sunday to reach the low 60s to low 70s across the state, with the warmest readings likely across parts of western Nebraska where some areas could touch the lower 70s.

Even warmer conditions are expected for Monday with the strong southerly and southwesterly winds. Temperatures across the state will reach the mid to upper 70s with some areas likely reaching the lower 80s to start the week.

A strong cold front will push through the state Monday evening and into Monday night, bringing with it much cooler conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs falling back down to the upper 40s and lower 50s. It looks to be a mainly dry front as not much, if any, precipitation is expected for most of the coverage area. Temperatures will rebound quickly with dry conditions for the second half of the week and into the Easter weekend next week as a ridge of high pressure aloft translates across the area. Look for highs to reach back to the low 60s to lower and middle 70s into late next week and next weekend. Breezy winds will likely be an issue at times through most of next week, especially late next week and into next weekend.

