Advertisement

Creighton run comes to an end as Gonzaga continues its perfect season

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 28: The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 28: The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Jamie Schwaberow | Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWT) - The Creighton Bluejays’ run in the NCAA Tournament ended Sunday in the Sweet 16 after a 83-65 loss to Gonzaga, which moved to a perfect 29-0.

Despite Creighton playing well offensively in the first half, the Bulldogs led by 10 at the half, and that was with Corey Kispert only sitting at two points.

Marcus Zegarowski led all scores with 13 at the break. He hit three triples in the first half.

The problem was the rest of the team was 0-8 from distance at that point.

There was a first half stretch when the Bluejays had nine straight misses while Zegarowski and Christian Bishop were both on the bench.

Gonzaga really turned it on in the second half.

Drew Timme lead the Zags with 22 points.

Zegarowski led CU with 19.

They now move on to the Elite 8.

For Creighton, it’s the end of a very successful two-year run with this particular group.

The Jays reached the regional semifinal game for the first time since 1974 and made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in the tournament’s current structure.

Mitch Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney are all seniors who could return due to the NCAA’s eligibility rules for this year, but it’s very unclear if any of them will exercise that option.

Last offseason, Jefferson and Mahoney declared for the NBA Draft before both decided to return to school for another season.

Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop are both juniors who played at elite levels this season and, at a very minimum, could declare for the draft to speak with NBA coaches and scouts and learn the process.

The core of the team could look very different next season.

That’s a discussion for another time.

Right now, the Bluejays should be celebrated for what they’ve accomplished.

Especially when you consider how the group stayed together, focused, and committed to each other after facing plenty of adversity the last two seasons.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
‘Significant’ number of 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Omaha daycare confirmed as U.K. variant
COVID-19 Vaccine
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program able to vaccinate 18 and older
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made...
Coffee bean supplies are dropping in US
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

Latest News

The Nebraska baseball team (11-4) won its sixth straight game and completed a four-game sweep...
Huskers complete four-game sweep with 10-2 win on Sunday
Penn State defeats Nebraska on Sunday
NU falls to Penn State in eight innings
Nebraska got the sweep over the Gophers on Saturday
Huskers take two from Minnesota
Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle honored for 1,000 wins
Revelle honored for Husker milestone