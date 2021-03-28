Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders were call to a crash north of 33rd Street & Folkways Boulevard Saturday night around 8:00 p.m.

The crash shut down 33rd Street from the North Star High School entrance to Folkways Boulevard.

A 10/11 reporter on scene saw a white Jeep had crashed into a construction fence and possibly a backhoe. Multiple people were being loaded up onto a stretcher and into ambulances.

At least two people have been was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries conditions or injuries.

Lincoln Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.