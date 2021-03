LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around 3:17 p.m.

According to LPD, at least two people hospitalized. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

