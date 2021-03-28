Monday Forecast: Warm and windy weather to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and windy conditions headline your forecast as we head into the new work week as temperatures are forecast to jump well into the 70s for most of the state ahead of a strong cold front that will barrel through the state through the day on Monday and into Monday night.

Ahead of the front, strong southerly winds with gusts up to 40 and 50 MPH are expected across a good portion of the state. These strong southerly winds will help boost our temperatures well into the 70s and potentially even near 80°. They will also be partly responsible for high fire danger across the state on Monday. While fuels are starting to green with our recent rains, humidity levels will likely be in the teens to lower 20s by Monday afternoon. Combine that with the strong southerly winds and any fire that starts could spread very quickly on Monday. If you can avoid any outdoor burning on Monday, it is highly recommended.

Mainly sunny skies are forecast for most of Monday, but as the front begins to push in from the west, clouds are expected to come with it. For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, we likely won’t see that cloud cover until late Monday evening and into Monday night. We’re expecting mainly dry weather as the front pushes through the area, though there could be some moisture across northeastern Nebraska Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Initially it would likely come as some light rain, but could transition to light snow into early Tuesday morning. No more than a dusting of snow would be possible in these areas.

Temperatures will be well above average on Monday with most of the state seeing highs in the mid to upper 70s with some lower 80s certainly possible. These numbers are a good 10° to 20° above the seasonal average for late March but won’t threaten any record highs for Monday’s date.

Behind the front, cooler, cloudy, and breezy conditions are expected for Tuesday as highs will fall back to the low 40s to low 50s across the state.

The cooler weather will linger into the day on Wednesday with highs again staying below average. A warm and dry pattern sets up then for Thursday and into the Easter weekend with temperatures warming back to the upper 50s to lower 60s on Thursday before reaching the 70s and eventually to near 80° by Easter Sunday. Look for dry conditions to prevail through this week for Lincoln and most of eastern Nebraska.

