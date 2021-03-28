Advertisement

Nebraska economy fares better than most states in pandemic

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s economy continues to feel the pain of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s clear that the state has ridden out the economic crisis better than most states.

Nebraska has yet to recover roughly one-third of the nearly 100,000 jobs it lost last spring, but the rate of job losses in the state was the sixth-lowest in the country. And Nebraska’s unemployment rate is tied for the third-lowest. Gov. Pete Ricketts said, “Nebraska has weathered this pandemic about as well as we could have.”

It helps that the state has a diverse economy, and some of its biggest industries were able to transition to having employees work from home successfully.

