Omaha daycare closing its door after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A northwest Omaha daycare that was in the news last week for over 100 positive COVID-19 cases being traced to the daycare has announced on Sunday they are temporarily closing.

In a news release sent to families, Rosewood Academy, says they are temporarily and voluntarily closing all its locations for two weeks.

Dear Rosewood Academy Families: We cannot thank you enough for your continued support as we navigate this devastating social media assault on Rosewood Academy. The notes we have received from many of you regarding the positive experiences your children are having at Rosewood Academy and the continued trust you have in Rosewood Academy have given us renewed strength to weather this storm. We truly appreciated your support. Unfortunately, it has become clear to us that we need to devote 100% of our immediate time and energy to defending our business and our reputations through the pendency of this investigation. We are not heavy social media users, and we have absolutely underestimated how people will use the internet to spread rumors and misinformation that can lead to devastating outcomes. This smear campaign, which has been orchestrated by a handful of individuals and carried out behind their iPhones, has pushed us to this. The day will come when those individuals will be compelled to actually speak their claims out loud, after being sworn and under penalty of perjury. In the meantime, because of this, we are making the heart-wrenching decision to temporarily and voluntarily close all of our locations for the next two weeks. We know the hardships this places on many of you and for this we are so truly sorry. Please understand that we want Rosewood Academy to be here for you in the long term and therefore, we must make this difficult short-term decision. We know how busy our families are, and that is why we have not asked you to reach out to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to share your support for Rosewood Academy. But if you are all inclined to do so, we would be very, very appreciative. You can reach DHHS at (402) 471-6564 or at DHHS.ChildCareLicensing@nebraska.gov.

The Douglas County Health Department said on Friday over 100 positive cases of COVID-19 — a “significant” number of them the UK variant — have been traced to Rosewood Academy; and that a possible second outbreak tied to “an event” is under investigation.

Rosewood Academy sent 6 News a statement about the announcement.

Rosewood Academy’s Kelli Hansen today emailed families enrolled in its daycare and preschool to inform them that it is temporarily and voluntarily closing its three locations for the next two weeks. Rosewood Academy is devoting 100% of its immediate time and energy defending its business and reputation from false statements circulating recently on social media platforms. Rosewood Academy is not a heavy social media user, and it underestimated how people will use the internet to spread rumors, misinformation and make reckless statements. Rosewood Academy has had at least one recent phone call from a social media commenter who expressed remorse and acknowledged that the statements that the individual posted on social media about Rosewood Academy are false.

6 News will continue to give updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.