Puppets help kids celebrate Easter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Easter is next weekend and one Nebraskan is using a new hobby to get people in the spirit.

Teddy and Mary’s Easter Holiday Special was created by Roger Fisher. He’s a ventriloquist who picked up the hobby during the pandemic. Fisher is a retired dentist and wanted to help bring joy to those who are in isolation or lonely and could use this as entertainment.

He already made a Christmas special, and had such a great response he made a second video.

“The goal is if you reach one person with the message of Easter and Christmas then that’s enough for Teddy and Mary, and it brings out the joy of the holiday,” said Fisher.

The Easter video is 18 minutes, free and includes many songs and church hymns. Click here to watch the video.

