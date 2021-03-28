Advertisement

Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80

Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80 interchange.(Ryan Swanigan)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80 interchange south of the airport.

The off-ramp from westbound I-80 to Highway 77 southbound is currently closed, after the semi rolled just after 5:30 p.m.

The driver was transported to Bryan West with minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police, and Lincoln Fire & Rescue are all at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other roads in the area are affected aside from the Highway 77 southbound off-ramp.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways
Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman life-flighted with critical injuries after motorcycle crash
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
‘Significant’ number of 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Omaha daycare confirmed as U.K. variant
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around...
LPD responds to two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street
COVID-19 Vaccine
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program able to vaccinate 18 and older

Latest News

Nebraska National Forest plans for prescribed burns in April
It will be a warm and windy start to the week with highs in the 70s to near 80° for most of the...
Monday Forecast: Warm and windy weather to start the week
Nebraska group raises over $1M for Vietnam veterans memorial
The Nebraska baseball team (11-4) won its sixth straight game and completed a four-game sweep...
Huskers complete four-game sweep with 10-2 win on Sunday