Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80 interchange south of the airport.

The off-ramp from westbound I-80 to Highway 77 southbound is currently closed, after the semi rolled just after 5:30 p.m.

The driver was transported to Bryan West with minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police, and Lincoln Fire & Rescue are all at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other roads in the area are affected aside from the Highway 77 southbound off-ramp.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.