Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Sunday that 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 29,477. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 225.

Recoveries: 16,995

Weekly positivity rate:

  • March 14 through 20:  4.4 percent
  • March 21 through 26:  3.8 percent

Risk Dial:  mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses):  106,167
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  52,845

This week’s clinics:

  • Thursday, March 25, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 5,000 first doses for residents age 59 and older, educators, childcare providers, grocery, food processing and transportation workers
  • Friday, March 26, Pinnacle Bank Arena – about 4,300 second doses for residents age 70 and older and some educators

Next week’s large-scale clinics:

  • Monday, March 29, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 65 and older
  • Thursday, April 1, Lancaster Event Center – second doses for residents age 65 and older and educators

Registration:  An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.  Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.  The vaccine is not yet available for the general public.  As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive.  Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
  • Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store.  Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

