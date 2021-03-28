Advertisement

Woman life-flighted with critical injuries after motorcycle crash

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.(Ryan Swanigan)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A woman was life-flighted to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in southwestern Lancaster County.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. south of the village of Princeton near Hwy 77 & W Princeton Road.

The Nebraska State Patrol tells 10/11 NOW a female motorcyclist was northbound on the highway when she drifted off the road, hit a hole in the ditch, flipped the vehicle, and came to rest next to a tree. Witnesses told NSP the motorcycle came to rest on top of the woman.

First responders arrived, as well as StarCare, and life-flighted the woman to Bryan West in critical condition. NSP is conducting a further investigation into the crash.

Cortland, Hallam, and Clatonia Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Lincoln Fire & Rescue, The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Patrol were all at the scene.

