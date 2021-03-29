Big Ten announces baseball TV schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference released its 2021 baseball television schedule on Monday morning and the Nebraska baseball team is scheduled to play on BTN five times and ESPNU once. The Huskers are also scheduled to make two appearances on NET.

Nebraska’s first TV appearance will be at home on Saturday, April 10 at 2 PM when the Maryland Terrapins visit Hawks Field. The game will be carried statewide on NET and also video streamed on BTN Plus. The Huskers will also play on NET on Saturday, May 15, at 2 PM against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Huskers first BTN appearance is scheduled for the series opener at Michigan State on Friday, April 23 at 4 PM. Nebraska will make two TV appearances the following weekend when the team travels to Bloomington, Ind. Friday night’s game against the Hoosiers will be on BTN at 7 PM, while Saturday’s 5:30 PM contest is slated to be on ESPNU.

Fans will be able to watch the entire home series against Michigan that concludes the regular season. BTN will provide coverage for all three games, with first pitch set for Noon each day.

2021 TV Schedule (all times listed as CT)

Saturday, April 10 – 2 PM – Maryland (NET)

Friday, April 23 – 4 PM – at Michigan State (BTN)

Saturday, May 15 – 2 PM – Northwestern (NET)

Friday, May 21 – 7 PM – at Indiana (BTN)

Saturday, May 22 – 5:30 PM – at Indiana (ESPNU)

Friday, May 28 – Noon – Michigan (BTN)

Saturday, May 29 – Noon – Michigan (BTN)

Sunday, May 30 – Noon – Michigan (BTN)

