Election Commissioner’s Office to be open additional hours for early voting

(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced on Monday that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for Early Voting in advance of the April 6 City of Lincoln Primary Election.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, March 30 through Monday, April 5:

  • Tuesday, March 30 – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 31 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 1– 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday, April 2-- 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 3 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • Monday, April 5 – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

