Advertisement

Frost previews Nebraska Spring Football

Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20
Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20(Purdue Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers will focus on fundamentals during practice this spring. The Huskers hold their first of 15 off-season workouts on Tuesday.

Nebraska is coming off a 3-5 season and return several key players, including most of its starting defense.

The Huskers will hold the Red vs. White Scrimmage on May 1 at Memorial Stadium. Fans will be allowed with tickets going on sale on April 1. Up to 50% capacity will be permitted for this year’s Spring Game.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around...
LPD responds to two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80
Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways

Latest News

LPD cites reckless driver for marijuana possession, drunken driving and carrying a concealed weapon
32-year-old Jordan Evans
LPD arrests man for stealing a front-end loader while intoxicated
It will be a warm and windy start to the week with highs in the 70s to near 80° for most of the...
Monday Forecast: Warm and windy weather to start the week
Nebraska farmer, Noah Young, goes viral on Tik Tok
Rural Nebraska man gains large following on Tik Tok for showing life on the farm