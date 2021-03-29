Frost previews Nebraska Spring Football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said the Huskers will focus on fundamentals during practice this spring. The Huskers hold their first of 15 off-season workouts on Tuesday.

Nebraska is coming off a 3-5 season and return several key players, including most of its starting defense.

The Huskers will hold the Red vs. White Scrimmage on May 1 at Memorial Stadium. Fans will be allowed with tickets going on sale on April 1. Up to 50% capacity will be permitted for this year’s Spring Game.

Frost: "I want to really dial in on the fundamentals." #Huskers begin spring practice on Tuesday. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 29, 2021

Frost: Samori (Toure) & Omar (Manning) could do big things here. #Huskers — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 29, 2021

