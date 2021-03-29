Advertisement

Huskers look ahead to Oklahoma game, seek additional early-season home game

Legendary coaches Bob Devaney and Barry Switzer meet before the "Game of the Century" between...
Legendary coaches Bob Devaney and Barry Switzer meet before the "Game of the Century" between Nebraska and Oklahoma.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scott Frost says Nebraska vs. Oklahoma is his favorite rivalry in sports. The fourth-year Huskers head coach recalls attending the game at Memorial Stadium during his youth. The former conference foes are scheduled to reunite this season on Sept. 18 in Norman.

“I grew up on Nebraska-Oklahoma,” Frost said. “I can’t count the number of times I was in Memorial Stadium in the snow and other times in November watching those games.”

This fall marks the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century.” However, Nebraska considered replacing the Oklahoma game on its 2021 schedule with intent of adding a non-conference home game. The pursuit was met with ire and disappointment across Nebraska’s fan base.

“The conversation was started to figure out a way to get more revenue to the University,” Frost said. The Huskers took a $40 to $50 million hit during the pandemic. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said that a Sept. 18 home game would help the local and University economies. Frost notes that the Huskers play in Lincoln only once before October.

“I hope we can do something with the schedule to make sure our fans can get in and see us sooner and more often,” Frost said.

Players say they are excited for the Oklahoma match-up early in the season. The Sooners finished the 2020 campaign sixth in the College Football Rankings with a 9-2 record.

“That’s a game the guys are fired up for,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “They talked about wanting to compete with a team like Oklahoma.”

The schools have met 86 times with the Sooners holding a 45-38-3 advantage. Nebraska and Oklahoma have not played since the 2010 Big 12 Championship game.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at the scene of a single motorcycle crash at Hwy 77 & Princeton Rd.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday dies from injuries
Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street on Sunday at around...
LPD responds to two-vehicle crash at 48th and Van Dorn Street
Emergency crews are at the scene of a semi that’s rolled over at the Highway 77 and I-80...
Semi rolls over at Hwy 77 & I-80
Crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Folkways.
Emergency personnel respond to crash near 33rd & Folkways

Latest News

Big Ten announces baseball TV schedule
Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20
Frost previews Nebraska Spring Football
Nebraska gets the sweep over Minnesota
Schanaman shines, Huskers sweep Gophers
The Nebraska baseball team (11-4) won its sixth straight game and completed a four-game sweep...
Huskers complete four-game sweep with 10-2 win on Sunday