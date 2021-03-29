Huskers look ahead to Oklahoma game, seek additional early-season home game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scott Frost says Nebraska vs. Oklahoma is his favorite rivalry in sports. The fourth-year Huskers head coach recalls attending the game at Memorial Stadium during his youth. The former conference foes are scheduled to reunite this season on Sept. 18 in Norman.

“I grew up on Nebraska-Oklahoma,” Frost said. “I can’t count the number of times I was in Memorial Stadium in the snow and other times in November watching those games.”

This fall marks the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century.” However, Nebraska considered replacing the Oklahoma game on its 2021 schedule with intent of adding a non-conference home game. The pursuit was met with ire and disappointment across Nebraska’s fan base.

“The conversation was started to figure out a way to get more revenue to the University,” Frost said. The Huskers took a $40 to $50 million hit during the pandemic. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said that a Sept. 18 home game would help the local and University economies. Frost notes that the Huskers play in Lincoln only once before October.

“I hope we can do something with the schedule to make sure our fans can get in and see us sooner and more often,” Frost said.

Players say they are excited for the Oklahoma match-up early in the season. The Sooners finished the 2020 campaign sixth in the College Football Rankings with a 9-2 record.

“That’s a game the guys are fired up for,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “They talked about wanting to compete with a team like Oklahoma.”

The schools have met 86 times with the Sooners holding a 45-38-3 advantage. Nebraska and Oklahoma have not played since the 2010 Big 12 Championship game.

