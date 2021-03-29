Advertisement

LPD arrests man for stealing a front-end loader while intoxicated

32-year-old Jordan Evans
32-year-old Jordan Evans(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man for stealing a front-end loader while intoxicated on Friday just before 11 p.m.

LPD were at Bryan West Hospital on an unrelated investigation when they observed a Caterpillar front-end loader pull in front of the ambulance bay. Officers contacted the driver, 32-year-old Jordan Evans, as well as another 40-year-old man who was in the bucket of the front-end loader.

It was determined that Evans drove the man to the hospital from the area of 6th and Plum Street in the front-end loader because he was injured. Officers observed that Evans was intoxicated and there was an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. Officers contacted the owner of the front-end loader, Taylor Excavating, who indicated that Evans did not have permission to take the vehicle and valued it at $75,000.

Evans was taken into custody and during a search of his person, officers located 3.5 grams of marijuana. Officers learned that Evans license had a 15-year revocation and had a previous conviction for DUI making this a felony offense. Evans was transported to the jail where he tested .184. Evans was arrested for felony Theft by Unlawful Taking, felony DUI, felony Driving During Revocation, Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana.

