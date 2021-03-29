LPD cites reckless driver for marijuana possession, drunken driving and carrying a concealed weapon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police cited a man for reckless driving, marijuana possession, driving while drunk and carrying a concealed weapon on Saturday just before 11 p.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 silver Dodge Avenger at 40th and O Street. The officer had observed the vehicle to be eastbound on O Street at 67 mph behind another vehicle.

The Avenger then accelerated to pass the vehicle in the inside turn lane and then swerved back into traffic in front of the vehicle almost striking the median. The officer contacted the driver a 25-year-old man, and a 22-year-old male passenger, and noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

The driver was unable to produce a driver’s license or paperwork for the vehicle. As he reached into the glove box, the officer observed a handgun inside. The driver and the passenger were detained without incident and the handgun was retrieved from the vehicle. The handgun was found to be unloaded with the loaded magazine in the center console and a loose bullet on driver’s floorboard.

The officer also located 7.2 grams of marijuana in the driver’s door and a still smoking blunt and an open bottle of Cognac was found in the cup holder. The driver was also found to have a suspended license. The passenger had 2.6 grams of marijuana on his person. The driver was cited for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, DUS, Reckless Driving, Open Alcoholic Container in Vehicle, Speeding and Possession of Marijuana. The passenger was cited for Possession of Marijuana.

