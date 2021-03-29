Advertisement

LPD participates in distracted driving traffic enforcement project

(WDBJ7)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and Lincoln Police are asking people to silence their cell phones while they are driving.

The LPD will be conducting its Red Light/Distracted Driving Traffic Enforcement Project beginning Wednesday, April 1, through Friday, April 16. This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will allow the placement of additional officers around high accident intersections to watch for red light violations.

According to LPD, there will be strict enforcement of traffic signal violations. Officers will also be watching for drivers who are texting. The fine for violating a traffic signal is $75 and $200 for texting while driving. Drivers are cautioned to be aware of traffic signals and to put down their cell phones.

